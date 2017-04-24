By Julia Fioretti
April 24 Germany and Italy are among 15 European
Union member states pushing back against a proposal to set a
25-year minimum on wireless spectrum licences, thwarting the
telecoms industry's hopes for a more coordinated approach across
the bloc.
The European Commission has tried for years to coordinate
how national governments allocate so-called wireless spectrum or
parcels of airwaves to mobile operators such as Vodafone
, Deutsche Telekom and EE to create a
single European telecoms market.
Telecoms companies have also long called for a more
coordinated spectrum policy. Licence durations vary across
Europe, making it harder for the companies to operate on a
larger scale and compete with U.S. rivals.
But national authorities have been reluctant to give up
control over how they sell their wireless spectrum, which can
raise billions of euros for governments.
The Commission sought to address this by proposing a minimum
spectrum licence duration of 25 years in a telecoms reform
proposal in September.
But in a position paper seen by Reuters the countries said
mandatory fixed licence durations were "disproportionate and
insufficiently flexible to be able to respond to market
developments."
Excessively long licence durations risk "preventing
innovation if relevant frequency bands are awarded for longer
than the life cycle of a technology," the paper said.
The paper was signed by Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus,
the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy,
Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Increased spectrum trading or the possibility of withdrawing
a licence from an operator if it is not used are not sufficient
counterbalances to the long licence durations, the paper also
said. These depend either on the good will of operators or
require lengthy withdrawal of rights procedures with subsequent
legal uncertainty due to cases of litigation, it said.
Currently spectrum licences in Europe are awarded for around
10-15 years.
The countries also take issue with the Commission's proposed
peer review mechanism to review national regulators' draft
measures on spectrum allocation.
"A peer review process as proposed ... is based on the idea
that any award decision can be checked against an ideal model,"
the paper said.
The mandatory peer review would create an "immense
bureaucratic burden" on national administrations and the
Commission as well as creating legal uncertainty and risk
stifling innovation.
"Preserving the status quo is no good option," said Steven
Tas, Chairman of ETNO, the European telecoms lobby group
representing Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia
, Vodafone and Telefonica, among
others.
"5G roll-out requires longer licenses and a pro-investment
approach to spectrum management as well as network regulation."
The EU executive has made a priority of fostering the early
development of 5G mobile technology in Europe, and estimates
that 5G will bring 146.5 billion euros ($159 billion) per year
in benefits.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
