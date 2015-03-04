BRUSSELS, March 4 European Union member states agreed to delay the end of mobile roaming charges in the 28-nation bloc until at least 2018, setting them on a collision course with EU lawmakers who want the fees scrapped this year.

Under proposals agreed on Wednesday, mobile operators such as Vodafone and Orange would be allowed to keep levying surcharges, albeit lower than the current ones, for travelling abroad. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Jason Neely)