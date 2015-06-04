(Specifies EU digital tsar is Guenther Oettinger, paragraph 4)

By Julia Fioretti

BRUSSELS, June 3 Europe's digital tsar has invited EU telecoms ministers for a meeting on June 12 to try to break the deadlock on ending mobile roaming charges and setting rules on how Internet service providers prioritise data, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU executive, proposed an ambitious overhaul of the continent's telecoms market in 2013 which set out a roadmap for abolishing roaming charges and rules on "net neutrality" - the principle that all traffic should be treated equally.

Final negotiations between member states, EU lawmakers in the European Parliament and the Commission have been stalled by disagreement over the date by which mobile roaming charges should be abolished.

EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Guenther Oettinger, will use the meeting with the ministers to try to make progress on the talks that have floundered over when to end roaming charges.

"We should not disappoint Europeans who are waiting for the end of roaming charges as soon as possible. They do not want to be punished on their bills just because they use their tablet or mobile phone across borders," said Nathalie Vandystadt, spokeswoman for the Commission.

Disagreement over the end date for roaming largely hinges on a divide between some northern and Eastern European states and southern states.

Countries, such as Poland and Lithuania, where domestic rates are cheap, are worried that their operators will be forced to hike prices at home if roaming charges are removed prematurely, since companies will still have to pay wholesale charges to other operators when their customers travel abroad.

"We must ensure an early review of wholesale markets' costs and price caps to avoid those abuses," said a Polish government official, referring to the possibility of "permanent roaming" where people would buy a SIM card in a foreign country with cheaper domestic rates and use it abroad all the time.

On the other hand, countries with a lot of incoming traffic from tourists, such as Spain, Greece and Cyprus, have an incentive to keep wholesale charges high. (Editing by William Hardy)