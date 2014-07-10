BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Union's top court upheld on Thursday a ruling that Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica must pay a 152 million euro fine imposed by the European Commission for the abuse of its dominant position in the Spanish broadband market.

Telefonica appealed an earlier decision by the General Court that it must pay the fine to the European Court of Justice.

"In today's judgment, the Court dismisses Telefonica's appeal in its entirety," the ECJ said in a statement.

"The fine of 151,875,000 euros imposed by the Commission and upheld by the General Court therefore remains unchanged," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)