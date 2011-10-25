BRUSSELS Oct 25 An agreement between Spain's Telefonica and Portugal Telecom not to compete against each other in their home markets is illegal, EU regulators said on Tuesday, after sending a charge sheet to the telecoms operators.

"The (European) Commission is of the preliminary view that this agreement hinders competition in breach of EU antitrust rules that prohibit restrictive business practices," the EU executive said in a statement.

The Commission, which opened an investigation into the issue in January, said it had sent the companies a statement of objections where it sets out its concerns on the agreement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)