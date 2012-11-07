BRUSSELS Nov 7 EU antitrust regulators broadened on Wednesday their investigation into state aid granted by Italian authorities to six companies, which used to be part of Italian transport group Tirrenia, to check if it complied with EU rules.

The European Commission said it had received more complaints since it opened a preliminary investigation last year into public support granted between 2009 to 2011.

The companies are Tirrenia di Navigazione, Caremar, Laziomar, Saremar, Siremar and Toremar.

"The Commission will investigate public service compensations granted to the companies of the former Tirrenia Group for operating certain maritime routes," the EU executive said in a statement.

It will also examine new public service compensations given to the buyers of the companies and assess the extended aid given to two of the companies, among others. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Adrian Croft)