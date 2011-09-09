BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The EU's General Court on Friday upheld a fine imposed on Deltafina for its role in a cartel in the Italian raw tobacco market, even though the firm alerted authorities to collusion.

It was the first time a firm exposing a cartel was not exempted from an EU fine -- Deltafina had tipped off its co-conspirators it was informing the regulators.

The General Court confirmed the joint fine on tobacco processor and marketer Deltafina and U.S.-based parent, Universal Corp , of 30 million euros ($42 million). Alliance One International was fined 24 million euros.

The European Commission, which regulates competition in the European Union, imposed the fines in 2005 for collusion and price-fixing in the Italian raw tobacco market from 1995-2002, which also involved other companies and producer groups.

The Commission granted conditional immunity to Deltafina when it alerted regulators to the cartel, but later found the firm had tipped off its partners in the syndicate without telling the authorities that it had done so.

The EU's General Court in Luxembourg said this meant Deltafina had not demonstrated the required "genuine spirit of cooperation" to escape a fine.

In order to qualify for leniency, a whistleblower must cooperate with the European Commission throughout the investigation, fully and speedily, the Court said.

"(The leniency) programme is based on the consideration that the interests of consumers and citizens in ensuring that secret cartels are detected and punished outweigh the interest in fining those undertakings which cooperate with the Commission by enabling it to pursue and prohibit such cartels," it said. (Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7109 euro)