* New law to take effect from 2016
* Health campaigners say industry lobby weakened the law
* Final endorsement from member states expected in March
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 26 EU politicians voted for a new
anti-tobacco law on Wednesday that forces cigarette makers to
increase the size of health warnings on packets and for the
first time regulates electronic cigarettes.
Campaigners say the vote marked a turning point for public
health, but that intensive industry lobbying had reduced the
impact of a law designed to tackle an estimated 700,000
tobacco-related deaths in Europe every year.
Following Wednesday's plenary vote at the European
Parliament in Strasbourg, France, ministers from EU member
states are expected to give the law final endorsement next
month, although it will only start taking effect from 2016.
Cigarettes and other products will have to carry graphic
picture and text warnings covering 65 percent of the front and
back of packets.
Countries contemplating bans on all cigarette branding, such
as Britain and Ireland, will be able to introduce plain
packaging if they wish.
The rules also include a ban on smoking tobacco products
containing flavours such as fruit or vanilla. Menthol cigarettes
will be banned from 2020, after some governments demanded a
slower phase-out.
"By ensuring that tobacco products look and taste like
tobacco products, the new rules will help to reduce the number
of people who start smoking in the EU," European Health
Commissioner Tonio Borg said in a statement.
EU diplomats had endorsed the deal in December after
striking an agreement on how tightly to regulate the market for
e-cigarettes, which some analysts say could eclipse the $700
billion-a-year market for ordinary cigarettes in 10
years.
MARKET OF THE FUTURE?
Big tobacco firms, including Philip Morris owner Altria
, British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco
have all moved into the sector to offset declining
cigarette sales, particularly in developed countries.
E-cigarettes are meant to help smokers give up conventional
cigarettes, but the Commission says the long-term effects on
health are not yet clear, hence the need for regulation.
In addition to respecting packaging and advertising rules,
e-cigarette makers will have to notify member state governments
before putting new products on the market and report annually on
sales volumes.
Campaigners said the new requirements would make it harder
for companies to use misleading marketing to attract customers,
but some voiced concern about the impact of the industry lobby.
The original proposal from the European Commission, the EU
executive, was weakened over the course of negotiations, making
the size of the health warnings smaller than planned and a
phase-in period was introduced.
"Overall, the final outcome is an improvement compared to
the existing rules, but considering the deadly impacts of
smoking, much more could and should have been achieved," Olivier
Hoedeman, research and campaigns coordinator at Corporate Europe
Observatory, a Brussels corruption watchdog said.
The Confederation of European Community Cigarette
Manufacturers in a statement said it had openly contributed to
the debate over the last two years.
It said many of the measures were disproportionate and
unlikely to achieve their ends. "They will more likely lead to a
rise in profits for criminal gangs, who sell much cheaper,
unregulated products," the confederation's Chairman Michiel
Reerink said.