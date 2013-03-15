* Tobacco exports important for southern African state
* Malawi says new EU rules would impose trade barriers
* Eight other countries spoke out at WTO
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 15 The European Union's plans for
tough new anti-smoking rules would break international trade
rules, Malawi has told the World Trade Organization, signalling
a potential legal challenge from the developing world.
Malawi, one of the world's poorest countries, is concerned
that EU plans to make cigarettes less attractive to new smokers
will hurt a sector which provides more than 60 percent of its
foreign exchange earnings, according to a WTO survey in 2010.
"Malawi is deeply concerned that the EU's proposed Tobacco
Products Directive (TPD) will significantly restrict trade, and
is inconsistent with the EU's binding obligations under the TBT
(technical barriers to trade) Agreement," the southern African
country said in a statement posted on the WTO website on Friday.
It made the statement at a WTO committee meeting earlier
this month, where it was one of nine countries - including
Indonesia, Mexico, Cuba and the Philippines - to voice concerns
about the EU's plans.
The EU policy proposals came after Australia, last December,
enforced a ban on cigarette logos and required packets to be
plain olive green with graphic health warnings.
To bring in the world's toughest rules on tobacco packaging,
it had to win a court fight against cigarette makers British
American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, Philip
Morris and Japan Tobacco.
The Australian law was seen as a precedent for other
countries considering a similar move, including India, Norway,
South Korea and Canada. But it could still face an upset at the
WTO, where Ukraine, Dominican Republic and Honduras have
launched litigation in a bid to force Australia to overturn it.
Malawi has taken an interest as a third party observer in
that case but it has never launched a WTO dispute in the 18
years since it joined. It did voice objections to a Canadian
tobacco law in 2010, without taking legal action to stop it.
The EU's draft tobacco law, which aims to prevent young
people from taking up smoking, was published in December, just
weeks after Australia's rules came into force. It needs to be
approved by EU governments and the European Parliament, which
could take two years.
Malawi said it was not questioning the EU's right to protect
health, but Brussels' plan broke the rules in four respects: by
banning ingredients such as flavourings and additives, by
imposing costly labelling requirements, by insisting on
cuboid-shaped packaging with no lid or a fliptop lid and by
banning "slim" cigarettes.
It said the EU needed to provide scientific evidence to show
that its plans would reduce tobacco consumption and not just
introduce barriers to trade.
It also cited WTO rules that require technical regulations
"take account of the special development, financial and trade
needs of developing country members" to avoid creating
unnecessary trade obstacles for poorer countries.
"The onerous new obligations of the TPD will clearly create
new, unnecessary obstacles to the tobacco exports of developing
countries ... (which) will disproportionately hit
least-developed tobacco exporters such as Malawi," it said.