BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Union called on the World Trade Organisation on Thursday to rule on Argentina's restrictions on EU imports worth 8.3 billion euros ($10.8 billion) last year, saying it had the backing of the United States and Japan in its challenge.

"The EU is taking this action, along with Japan and the United States, to force Argentina to lift these measures which have been harmful to European trade and investment for more than 18 months," the European Commission said in a statement.