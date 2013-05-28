BRUSSELS May 28 China has put pressure on a
number of EU member states to vote against the imposition of
punitive duties on imports of Chinese solar panels, a spokesman
for the European trade commissioner said on Tuesday.
"We are aware of external pressures in respect of China in
terms of a number of our member states," said John Clancy, the
spokesman of EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht.
A majority of EU governments have opposed a Commission plan
to impose hefty duties on solar panel imports from China,
according to a survey of member states Reuters carried out on
Monday.