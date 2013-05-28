* EU accuses China of pressuring European governments
* Brussels says China selling solar panels below cost
* Beijing warns it will not "sit on the sidelines"
By Robin Emmott and Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, May 28 The European Union's trade
chief bluntly told China on Tuesday it was wasting its time
trying to put pressure on him to drop plans to impose punitive
import duties on Chinese solar panels.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, accuses China
of flooding Europe with cheap solar panels sold at below the
cost of production, and intends to impose duties.
That has prompted energetic lobbying from Beijing against
the move and divisions have emerged in Europe on the issue,
foreshadowing a bruising internal battle over how to respond to
China's trade practices.
A majority of European countries, led by Germany and
Britain, oppose EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht's plans to
levy tariffs of 47 percent on solar panel imports from China
next month, according to a survey by Reuters.
De Gucht, who met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Zhong
Shan in Brussels on Monday, confirmed there was widespread
resistance among member states, but said governments were
clearly being lent on by Beijing.
"They (the Chinese) are not going to impress me by putting
pressure on member states," De Gucht, a Belgian lawyer, told the
European Parliament's influential trade committee.
"I couldn't care less whether that happens with ... the
biggest and most populous state in the world. For me it is the
same. So they can try to put pressure on member states, but they
will waste their time trying to do so with me," De Gucht said.
The solar case is the largest the Commission has undertaken,
with about 21 billion euros ($27 billion) of Chinese-made solar
panels sold in the European Union.
The split between the Commission and EU member countries, as
well as division among the bloc's 27 governments, sets the
European Union up for a potentially debilitating dispute over
how to deal with China, its second largest trade partner.
France and Italy support De Gucht and say China's rapid rise
in solar panel production - to more than total global demand -
could not have happened without illegal state support. They
blame Chinese overproduction for the loss of thousands of EU
jobs in the sector.
But countries such as Germany, Britain, Sweden and the
Netherlands do not want duties on Chinese solar panels because
they are worried about retaliation from China and being shut out
of its lucrative markets.
Chinese diplomats in Brussels said in a statement late on
Monday that if the European Commission were to impose sanctions
"the Chinese government would not sit on the sidelines, but
would take necessary steps to defend its national interest".
'DON'T BLINK NOW'
The case also has implications for how Europe handles
another complex dispute, over Chinese telecoms equipment makers.
The Commission accuses Huawei and ZTE
of dumping in Europe and gaining almost a quarter of the EU
market by unfair means, a sensitive security issue as more and
more European firms rely on cheaper Chinese equipment to run
their mobile networks.
European manufacturers Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent
SA and Nokia Siemens Networks also fear
retaliation if the Commission acts against Huawei and ZTE.
Division over Europe's strategy on China is even more
difficult to resolve because in the solar panels case the
Commission has set in motion a process within European Union law
that cannot be stopped easily.
A group of European firms led by Germany's Solar World
complained of Chinese dumping last year and the
Commission launched an investigation in September.
The Commission is now legally obliged to act, because it has
found clear evidence of dumping by Chinese producers, according
to a copy of its solar investigation obtained by Reuters.
De Gucht has also calculated that imposing duties for a
trial period from June is the best way to force China's new
president, Xi Jinping, to engage in finding a solution.
"It is about giving us leverage with China," said one EU
official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"If we blink now, in once fell swoop, the Chinese will have
broken our trade defence system," the official said.