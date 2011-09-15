BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The European Union launched fresh import tariffs against Chinese-made tiles on Thursday, saying the move was needed to protect EU producers from significant price undercutting by exporters in China.

Chinese exporters of bathroom, kitchen and paving tiles will face anti-dumping duties ranging from 26.3 percent to 69.7 percent at European borders, in a move the EU said would counteract the harmful impact of illegal Chinese price dumping.

"The effects of the imposition of measures can be expected to assist the Union industry, with (a) reduction of the threat of closures and reductions in employment," the EU said in its official register. (Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)