COLUMN-Cornish lithium dreams may die in South America's salt lakes: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 3 There's lithium in them there Cornish hills!
BRUSSELS, July 18 Europe's struggling carmakers must reform their industry and cannot place the blame for falling sales on European trade deals with fast-growing Asia, the EU's trade chief said on Wednesday.
"We have to sort this out independently of free-trade agreements," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a news briefing. "Let's not try to find a scapegoat somewhere," he said.
"We are trying to open markets for our industries and industries must make sure there is a demand for their products," De Gucht said. "That is a very fundamental rule in trade. If you look at the automotive sector, then you see why this is a fundamental truth." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON, Jan 3 There's lithium in them there Cornish hills!
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 Hyundai Motor Company plans to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan in a joint venture with local textile firm Nishat Mills, an official from Nishat said on Friday.
KADEY, Cameroon, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In an innovative push to combat illegal logging and the corruption that enables it, community volunteers in Cameroon are being trained to use smartphones to take geo-tagged images of freshly cut stumps and relay the information to the authorities.