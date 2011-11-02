BRUSSELS Nov 2 The European Union has started
an investigation on whether iron and steel fittings for
industrial tubes and pipes from Russia and Turkey are being sold
at illegally low prices and whether this is damaging EU
producers.
The case, prompted by a complaint by EU producers, could
eventually lead to punitive import duties if the EU finds
evidence of illegal price dumping. The bloc has until next
August to launch provisional tariffs, and could up to February
2013 follow these with five-year duties.
"Having determined ... that there is sufficient evidence to
justify the initiation of a proceeding, the Commission hereby
initiates an investigation," the EU's official register said in
a notice published on Tuesday.
At issue are imports worth about 10 million euros of Russian
and Turkish fittings that connect sections of tubing used in
construction and for piping energy and gas.
"This is about small European companies for whom every euro
counts," said a person familiar with the case.
Complaints of unfair international competition by EU
producers has resulted in punitive tariffs against China, South
Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.
