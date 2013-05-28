BRUSSELS May 28 The European Union's trade
chief said on Tuesday he would not give in to Chinese pressure
on European governments to drop plans to levy duties on Chinese
solar panels, calling Beijing's efforts "a waste of time".
"They (the Chinese) are not going to impress me by putting
pressure on member states," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
told the European Parliament's influential trade committee.
"I couldn't care less whether that happens with ... the
biggest and most populous state in the world. For me it is the
same. So they can try to put pressure on member states, but they
will waste their time trying to do so with me," De Gucht said.