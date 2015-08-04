* European Parliament gave mandate for further talks last
month
* New rounds of talks in October, December
BRUSSELS Aug 4 European negotiators are aiming
to finalise a trade pact with the United States in 2016 in "an
optimistic scenario", EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom
said on Tuesday.
If agreed, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP) would encompass a third of world trade and be
the biggest such agreement.
"We will do everything we can to try to finalise during
2016. That's the optimistic scenario we're working on, but it's
possible," she told reporters.
Following on from a tenth round of talks in July, Malmstrom
said she would meet U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in
Washington in September to prepare for more talks in October and
also in December.
The European Parliament last month effectively gave
Malmstrom a mandate to continue negotiations when it backed a
compromise on setting up a new European court to settle any
disputes arising from any trade pact.
Some of Europe's many opponents to a trade deal with the
United States see it as a threat to EU law and anticipate legal
attacks by multinationals, especially on EU environment and food
rules.
Malmstrom said the aim was to set up a new procedure for
dispute resolution.
"We're going away from private courts, moving away to
pre-designed, pre-selected judges, having more transparency,
having a system of appeal," she said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Ralph Boulton)