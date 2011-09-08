By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Draft European Union plans for a
sweeping overhaul of its market rules could make it easier for
Brussels to nod through a megabourse merger while also
threatening the deal's viability, trading and exchange industry
officials said on Thursday.
The EU is due in October to publish plans to overhaul the
bloc's markets in financial instruments directive (MiFID).
Leaks on the proposals in recent days
reveal a broad core aim to open up vertically
integrated exchanges like Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) to
competition in clearing, indexes and data selling.
Such proposals come at a key moment for Europe's trading
landscape as the EU's competition arm is deliberating on
Deutsche Boerse's planned $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext
, the transatlantic exchange, to create the world's
biggest bourse.
Some banks and exchanges like the London Stock Exchange
have warned the deal would create a monopoly in
on-exchange derivatives trading and clearing in Europe.
They want Brussels to impose tough "remedies" if it decides
to allow the merger, a decision due around the end of this year.
Trading and exchange industry officials, speaking on
condition of anonymity due to sensitivities over the issue, say
the MiFID reform, as outlined so far, would give Brussels'
competition arm an "insurance policy" to give the merger the
green light.
MiFID II, as the reform is dubbed, would enshrine clearing
competition in law, thus meeting concerns of Britain in
particular which has been lobbying for clearing competition
guarantees.
Regulators "want this merger to go ahead but they are
worried about the clearing side," a derivatives industry
official said.
The Commission's competition officials are already examining
whether a combined group would block entry to rival players and
hamper competition in clearing.
Brussels is under pressure from some politicians to approve
the deal to create a player that can compete with the likes of
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange , the official added.
"If pushing the merger through is seen as caving in to
political pressure to have a European champion, EU Competition
Commissioner Almunia can turn to MiFID II and show there will be
competition," an exchanges industry official said.
Clearing is the process whereby trades are squared for
settlement and is backed by a default fund to ensure each
transaction is completed even if one side goes bust.
As margins in share trading are squeezed by competition
introduced by the original MiFID rules, clearing remains a much
needed moneyspinner.
It is becoming even more so as regulators approve rules to
channel transactions from the vast off-exchange market into
central clearing to cut risks and improve record keeping.
The MiFID reform will need approval from EU states and the
European Parliament to become law and heated debates and changes
are expected.
Germany, for example, home to Deutsche Boerse, helped to
fight off a UK attempt to broaden a draft law on derivatives
clearing to on-exchange trades.
That law, now being finalised, will ensure competition in
clearing of off-exchange traded derivatives only and therefore
will not affect the Boerse/NYSE merger which creates an exchange
that will account for over 90 percent of on-exchange derivatives
trading in Europe.
So far, voluntary atttempts by the industry to generate
competition in clearing share trades have been limited, with
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Clearing arm declining to join in.
MiFID II, as drafted so far, would allow banks that trade
derivatives on Eurex to clear them at a rival clearing house,
which, industry officials say, could undermine the economics of
the megabourse deal.
The German exchange said in April is sees possible cost
savings of at least 500 million euros from the merger with half
from technology and clearing infrastructure.
The draft MiFID II rules will also hit exchanges by forcing
competition in indexes -- Deutsche Boerse controls Europe's most
popular, the Stoxx stable -- and by introducing effective price
curbs on how much exchanges can charge for data on trades.
(Editing by David Cowell)