LONDON, Sept 8 Draft European Union plans for a sweeping overhaul of its market rules could make it easier for Brussels to nod through a megabourse merger while also threatening the deal's viability, trading and exchange industry officials said on Thursday.

The EU is due in October to publish plans to overhaul the bloc's markets in financial instruments directive (MiFID).

Leaks on the proposals in recent days reveal a broad core aim to open up vertically integrated exchanges like Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) to competition in clearing, indexes and data selling.

Such proposals come at a key moment for Europe's trading landscape as the EU's competition arm is deliberating on Deutsche Boerse's planned $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext , the transatlantic exchange, to create the world's biggest bourse.

Some banks and exchanges like the London Stock Exchange have warned the deal would create a monopoly in on-exchange derivatives trading and clearing in Europe.

They want Brussels to impose tough "remedies" if it decides to allow the merger, a decision due around the end of this year.

Trading and exchange industry officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to sensitivities over the issue, say the MiFID reform, as outlined so far, would give Brussels' competition arm an "insurance policy" to give the merger the green light.

MiFID II, as the reform is dubbed, would enshrine clearing competition in law, thus meeting concerns of Britain in particular which has been lobbying for clearing competition guarantees.

Regulators "want this merger to go ahead but they are worried about the clearing side," a derivatives industry official said.

The Commission's competition officials are already examining whether a combined group would block entry to rival players and hamper competition in clearing.

Brussels is under pressure from some politicians to approve the deal to create a player that can compete with the likes of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange , the official added.

"If pushing the merger through is seen as caving in to political pressure to have a European champion, EU Competition Commissioner Almunia can turn to MiFID II and show there will be competition," an exchanges industry official said.

Clearing is the process whereby trades are squared for settlement and is backed by a default fund to ensure each transaction is completed even if one side goes bust.

As margins in share trading are squeezed by competition introduced by the original MiFID rules, clearing remains a much needed moneyspinner.

It is becoming even more so as regulators approve rules to channel transactions from the vast off-exchange market into central clearing to cut risks and improve record keeping.

The MiFID reform will need approval from EU states and the European Parliament to become law and heated debates and changes are expected.

Germany, for example, home to Deutsche Boerse, helped to fight off a UK attempt to broaden a draft law on derivatives clearing to on-exchange trades.

That law, now being finalised, will ensure competition in clearing of off-exchange traded derivatives only and therefore will not affect the Boerse/NYSE merger which creates an exchange that will account for over 90 percent of on-exchange derivatives trading in Europe.

So far, voluntary atttempts by the industry to generate competition in clearing share trades have been limited, with Deutsche Boerse's Eurex Clearing arm declining to join in.

MiFID II, as drafted so far, would allow banks that trade derivatives on Eurex to clear them at a rival clearing house, which, industry officials say, could undermine the economics of the megabourse deal.

The German exchange said in April is sees possible cost savings of at least 500 million euros from the merger with half from technology and clearing infrastructure.

The draft MiFID II rules will also hit exchanges by forcing competition in indexes -- Deutsche Boerse controls Europe's most popular, the Stoxx stable -- and by introducing effective price curbs on how much exchanges can charge for data on trades. (Editing by David Cowell)