* Exchanges say planned platforms too lightly regulated
* EU lawmaker questions need for new type of platform
* Derivatives industry says new platform provides diversity
By Ilona Wissenbach and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Jan 10 A core plank of
the European Union plans to make the $700 trillion derivatives
markets safer could be under threat as doubts were cast on
Tuesday over proposals for a new breed of trading platform.
The bloc's executive European Commission has proposed a
sweeping reform of how derivatives are traded by shifting
contracts negotiated between banks on to transparent electronic
platforms whose trades would be supervised and logged.
It plugs a supervisory gap whereby regulators found it
difficult during the financial crisis to see quickly who was
exposed to derivatives at troubled institutions like Lehman
Brothers bank and insurer AIG.
The new type of platform, called an organised trading
facility or OTF, would sit between highly regulated exchanges
and the bilaterally traded contracts known as over-the-counter
(OTC) and which make up the bulk of the derivatives market.
The OTF plans are part a draft EU securities law to reform
the current markets in financial instruments directive or MiFID.
The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) said
OTFs would allow banks to skirt the more onerous rules faced by
exchanges, such as having to accept all market participants who
want to trade on them and have full transparency on prices.
FESE wants OTC trades to move onto exchanges or similarly
regulated platforms known as a multilateral trading facility.
"The OTF idea is waiving or eliminating some of the core
protections MiFID had put on trading venues in terms of access
and execution. The new MiFID would create certain trading
platforms which are lighter regulated," FESE Deputy Secretary
General Burcak Inel told a media briefing on Tuesday.
The European Parliament and EU states have the final say on
"MiFID II" and months of haggling is expected.
BIG FIGHT
"The European Parliament has said there is no need for OTFs
as the business should be captured by multilateral trading
facilities and other existing types of platforms," Inel said.
"One can assume that the parliament will be sceptical about
why OTFs are necessary. This is probably one of the big fights
of MiFID," Inel added.
Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker steering the
measure through the EU assembly, said he was still listening to
opinions on the draft measure before proposing amendments.
"But it is questionable if we need a new platform as the
market is so fragmented already," Ferber told Reuters.
EU states have yet to make any comment but the derivatives
industry wants to keep the OTF plan largely intact to keep
business in its domain and avoid having to shift contracts to
more heavily regulated exchanges.
Industry officials said the European Commission has accepted
there need not be a "one size fits all" approach to electronic
trading and there can be diversity in types of platforms as long
as risks are appropriately handled.
"We absolutely believe there should be execution choice to
end users, particularly the professional end users," said
Anthony Belchambers, chief executive of the London-based Futures
and Options Association.
The industry will, however, try to persuade parliament and
EU states to scrap a planned ban on banks using their own OTFs
for proprietary trading alongside customer orders.
The aim of OTFs is to provide a platform for diverse
instruments currently traded off an exchange. The United States
has approved a law that sets up similar platforms, known as swap
execution facilities or SEFs, for trading derivatives.
The European Parliament is set to hold its first discussion
on MiFID on Feb. 13 with Ferber's report due in March. MiFID II
will probably come into force around 2014.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)