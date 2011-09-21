Sept 21 * Levy could be imposed on trading bonds and shares by 2014

* Foreign exchange deals set to be exempted - EU document

* Berlin, Paris pursue euro zone tax; Britain, U.S. opposed

By Ilona Wissenbach

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 The European Union is set to propose a tax on trading bonds and shares as soon as 2014, a central plank of efforts to recoup cash from an industry that cost governments billions of euros during the financial crisis.

The proposal, seen by Reuters and which could be launched within weeks by the EU Commission's president, is the result of a Franco-German drive to push taxing finance onto the global agenda in the wake of turmoil that is shaking the euro zone.

"It's about making the financial sector make a fair contribution back to society, in response to the crisis," said one European official.

The tax could be imposed on bonds and shares although trading in currencies is set to be exempt, according to a document written by EU officials as the first draft of a law that now needs the blessing of countries to enter into force.

Winning that blessing, with Britain strongly opposed to taking orders from Brussels about how it should tax its financial centre, will be difficult. The idea that tax receipts be used for the EU's budget will prompt further resistance.

Acknowledging this opposition, Berlin and Paris have already said they would be happy with a euro zone tax. But within this group of 17 countries, some, including Italy, are sceptical.

The document does not spell out how much the levy would be, but a senior official recently said there would be a 0.1 percent charge on trading shares and bonds.

A further 0.01 percent levy would fall on derivatives, instruments linked to the price of everything from oil to grain. The tax would be paid immediately on electronic trades.

But the blueprint, which suggests that financial institutions should pay the tax, is likely to receive a cool reception at the meeting this week of leaders of the Group of 20 top economies in Washington.

The United States does not intend to introduce such a tax, making it difficult for the EU to go it alone because it risks driving trading to other centres such as New York.

This has not dampened the enthusiasm of French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel, who have campaigned to win international support -- so far in vain.

Both leaders have seen their popularity flag at home and such a move could help win it back.

An opinion poll carried out by the European Commission showed almost two-thirds of Europeans favour taxing financial transactions. In only a handful of countries, including Britain, do a majority of citizens oppose it.

Britain already imposes its own tax on trading shares and its opposition to a new tax is significant, since it is home to the region's biggest financial centre.

(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)