BERLIN, Sept 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French counterpart Francois Baroin sent a letter to the European Union's executive arm on Friday containing draft financial transaction tax proposals, a ministry spokeswoman said.

"Earlier today Minister Baroin and Minister Schaeuble sent a joint letter to the (European) Commission," she said. "In it are drafts of the (proposal's) content." (Reporting by Brian Rohan)