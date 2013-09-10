BERLIN, Sept 10 Germany still favours the swift
introduction of a financial transaction tax (FTT), the finance
ministry said on Tuesday, after European Union lawyers concluded
the plans by 11 member states were illegal.
"The German government advocates a swift introduction of the
FTT for good reasons. We want to make the financial sector
contribute adequately to the costs of the financial crisis," the
ministry said in a statement.
"Nothing has changed on that. The legal concerns must be
cleared up and dispelled as quickly as possible."
Earlier, Reuters reported on a 14-page legal opinion that
will make it harder to introduce the measure, backed by Germany
and others, to make banks pay governments about 35 billion euros
a year after receiving taxpayer aid during the 2007-2009 crisis.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)