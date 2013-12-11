LONDON Dec 11 The 11 European Union countries
that have pledged to tax financial transactions will consider
excluding several key markets from the levy's scope, an EU
document showed.
The 11 countries meet on Thursday to review plans for a tax
on stock, bond and derivatives trades after conflicting legal
opinions on the legality of the original proposal.
The document set out key areas for discussion in order to
provide "guidance for further work on the proposal".
The meeting will consider excluding from the scope of the
proposed tax framework repurchase agreements after the sector
warned that the tax would crimp its ability to help fund the
economy.
The meeting will also consider clarifying the definition of
primary market transactions - which are already excluded from
the levy's scope - to include the issue of money market
instruments and units or shares in collective investment
undertakings or EU-regulated UCITS mutual funds.
Tighter safeguards to avoid public debt markets being
snarled by the tax will also be looked at, the document said.
"Member states are invited to address the need to clarify
the above-raised issues and state to what extent they would
agree to the suggested lines for clarification," the document
added.