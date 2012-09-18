* Industry has opposed project-by-project reporting
* European Parliament favours low threshold of 80,000 euros
* Tough U.S. line increased pressure on EU to act
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 European Union legislators
voted for draft anti-corruption law, echoing rigorous U.S. rules
to make oil, gas and mining firms declare payments they make to
resource-rich governments.
Pressure has mounted on the EU to take a tough line after
the U.S. regulator in August set demanding rules for U.S.-listed
firms.
Tuesday's series of votes in the European Parliament backed
detailed reporting to regulatory authorities starting from a
minimum threshold of 80,000 euros ($105,100), almost identical
to the $100,000 U.S. requirement and far lower than the
million-dollar level some resource firms had said was practical.
EU-based resource companies would have to disclose payments
made at project level, as well as at country level, which
campaigners say is essential to ensuring transparency.
In contrast to the U.S. rules, the European Parliament is
also proposing to include the forestry industry, as well as
requiring country-level reporting for the banking, construction
and telecommunication sectors.
The draft rules will only become law following further
negotiations and approval by EU member states.
"We have won the battle but not the war," said Arlene
McCarthy, a British Labour member of the European Parliament,
who led the discussions in the assembly.
She said it had stood firm against industry lobbying.
"We have not given in to the pressure of industry and
government lobbying for a weak transparency regime. We are
insisting on project-by-project reporting with a low threshold."
CAMPAIGN GROUPS HAIL PROGRESS
Non-governmental organisations were swift to welcome
Tuesday's decisions.
"Today's vote brings us one step closer to helping citizens
harness the often vast natural resource wealth of their
countries to finance the fight against extreme poverty, disease
and hunger, and the transformation of their economies to build
opportunity for all," said Eloise Todd, Brussels director of
campaign group ONE.
ONE campaigns against poverty, especially in Africa, where
resource wealth is concentrated in the hands of an elite and for
millions, the resources are a curse rather than a blessing.
Another campaign group Publish What You Pay said, if passed,
the EU proposals should help to ensure benefits of payments,
such as royalties, signature and production bonuses or licence
fees are shared.
"Sunshine is the best disinfectant," Joseph Williams, senior
advocacy and communications officer, said. "This legislation
will bring greater disclosure to the natural resource sector,
which has for too long been shrouded in secrecy."
Others who have lent their voice to the call for a strong
stance include Kofi Annan, the former U.N. secretary general who
last week cited the example of labour unrest sweeping South
Africa's platinum belt as an added reason to crack down on
corruption.
"The recent violence at the Marikana mine in South Africa
shows what happens when trust is in short supply at the local
level," he wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times.
Oil majors and other resource firms have said they believe
in transparency and have already signed up to international
guidelines enshrined in the Extractive Industries Transparency
Initiative.
But some have complained project-by-project reporting, as
opposed to reporting at country level, is unnecessary and
impractical, as well as taking issue with the payment threshold.
They have also raised the possibility of a legal challenge
to the U.S. rules, but the case for that could be weakened if
the EU can agree robust law, McCarthy said.
"If you end up with a (European) law that's quite similar
(to the U.S.), one of the arguments that there is
anti-competitive element becomes groundless," she said.