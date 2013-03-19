* Exemptions a sticking point
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 19 The European Union failed to
reach agreement on Tuesday on a planned law that would require
oil, gas and mining companies to declare payments to
governments.
The law is part of efforts to end poverty in resource-rich
nations and follows similar legislation passed in the United
States.
Though EU officials had said Tuesday's talks on a legal text
could be the last, a spokeswoman for the EU presidency, held by
Ireland, said there would have to be another round in April.
"Hopefully, that really will be the last. There were
technical difficulties about the administrative burden on
companies, but we made good progress," the spokeswoman said.
It remains unclear whether the EU rules will be as rigorous
as a U.S. law, which has led to a challenge through the courts.
On Friday, a U.S. appeals court will hear oral arguments in
the case against regulator the Securities and Exchange
Commission brought by industry body the American Petroleum
Institute.
In Brussels, the last major sticking point is the issue of
exemptions, which oil companies say are necessary to take
account of the law in certain regimes in which they operate.
Campaign groups disagree.
"It's essential the EU follows the U.S. and deletes any
reference to exemptions," Eloise Todd, Brussels director of
anti-poverty group ONE, said.
"Any whiff of exemptions in these rules could open the door
to corrupt regimes exempting oil companies from reporting the
payments they make."
Once an EU text has been decided, it will require
endorsement from parliament and member states, which would be
expected over the coming weeks. Ireland aims to finalise the
dossier before the end of its presidency in June.
SOROS VERSUS SHELL
Investor and philanthropist George Soros is among those to
back watertight requirements to ensure any payments are declared
to regulatory authorities where firms are registered.
In a speech in February, he said investors stood to gain
from disclosure because it made assessing risk in firms easier.
He voiced concern the Dutch government was under pressure
from Royal Dutch Shell, prompting a stiff rebuttal.
Dick Benschop, president director of Shell Nederland BV,
issued a statement denying the firm was exerting pressure "to
relax the rules".
"Contrary to what Mr. Soros claims, some countries have
national legislation actually prohibiting openness about the
flow of funds," he said, without naming the countries. "The
consequence is that companies like Shell will eventually be
forced to elect to break the law somewhere in the world."
In addition to exemptions, another big debate in Europe has
centred on the threshold for declaring payments.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, predicted
the EU limit would be similar to the U.S. one.
In votes in September, the European Parliament backed
reporting from a minimum threshold of 80,000 euros ($104,500),
almost identical to the $100,000 U.S. requirement.
It is much higher than the 15,000 euros some campaigners say
is enough to matter, but far below the million-dollar level some
resource firms had said was practical.
Britain, France and the Netherlands, home to Europe's
biggest oil companies BP, Total and Royal Dutch
Shell, have also offered support for tough requirements.
French President Francois Hollande in a speech last October
said France would push, at a European level, for publication
"country by country, project by project, without exception".
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, also speaking in
October, called for rules "similar to the high standards already
introduced by the U.S."
The Netherlands holds a similar opinion, according to Bart
Visser, a spokesman for the Dutch economic affairs ministry.
"We don't think exemptions should be made because we would
like to create a level playing field for companies in Europe,"
Visser said on Tuesday.