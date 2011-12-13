* Euro zone, 9 others agreed to intergovernmental treaty
STRASBOURG, France, Dec 13 A pact among up
to 26 European Union countries to enforce stricter budget rules
and win back confidence in the euro zone will be finalised by
March 2012, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on
Tuesday.
EU diplomats hope the first draft of a new fiscal treaty for
the 17 nations that use the euro and nine other EU countries not
in the single currency will be ready next week.
Many of the EU's mechanisms for imposing discipline on
profligate debtor countries take effect on Tuesday, but details
on how to activate automatic sanctions in the new
intergovernmental treaty still need to be decided.
Twenty-six EU member states -- all of them apart from
Britain -- agreed at a summit in Brussels last week that they
would pursue deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
"Early March at the latest, this fiscal compact treaty will
be signed," Van Rompuy said in a speech to the European
Parliament in Strasbourg.
Several non-euro zone countries, including Sweden, Hungary
and the Czech Republic, still need parliamentary approval before
they can give their full backing to the move.
Diplomats say this is largely a formality, but euro zone
assets have lost ground since the summit, reflecting investor
disappointment that leaders failed to agree more immediate steps
for tackling the crisis.
The EU's aim is to have the intergovernmental treaty
ratified by all countries, apart from Britain, by June.
Van Rompuy said a review of the adequacy of the 500-billion
euro ceiling on the euro zone's combined bailout funds will also
be completed by March.
The so-called fiscal compact is designed to allow closer
surveillance of countries' spending, in an effort to prevent a
repeat of the euro zone's debt crisis and which may allow the
European Central Bank to step up its purchases of distressed
euro zone debt to calm markets.
BRITAIN "FOR DINNER"
Britain refused to agree to changes to the EU's Lisbon
treaty to push tougher budget rules in the euro zone after it
was unable to win special treatment for London's financial
services industry.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told the
parliament, meeting in Strasbourg, that any such concessions
would have damaged the EU's single market, which aims to
guarantee the free movement of people, trade, goods and
services.
"The United Kingdom, in exchange for giving its agreement,
asked for a specific protocol on financial services which, as
presented, was a risk to the integrity of the internal market.
This made compromise impossible," Barroso said.
Worried about being dictated to by a euro zone moving
towards common tax systems and common budgetary control, British
Prime Minister David Cameron rejected treaty changes to try to
maintain influence, but now appears badly isolated.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Monday he deeply regretted Britain's position, but Cameron
was the butt of a string of jokes in the parliament on Tuesday.
"To use a British expression, when you are invited to the
table, you are either a guest or you're on the menu," said Guy
Verhofstadt, the leader of the alliance of liberals in the
parliament, to loud applause.
