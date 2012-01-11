* Pact designed to tighten budget controls in euro zone
* Latest draft aims for treaty in place on Jan. 1, 2013
* Includes clause suspending budget rules in slowdown
(Recasts, adds details, comments)
By John O'Donnell and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Jan 11 A European Union treaty
to tighten budget controls in the euro zone should be in place
by Jan.1, 2013, according to a draft agreement that spells out
concessions in an effort to win broad support within the
debt-laden bloc.
Drafted amid a deep-seated crisis that threatens the
currency union's future and has sent borrowing costs soaring for
many states, the document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday sets
out a temporary escape clause for members that cannot meet the
stricter new standards.
It would allow euro zone countries to spend more than they
earn during severe economic downturns.
States including Italy, which has debt in excess of 110
percent of national output and servicing costs close to
unsustainable levels, had lobbied against stricter treatment of
heavily indebted countries.
"There were concerns that the rules would be stricter than
the current EU laws on debt," said one Italian diplomat. "The
new treaty will keep the current rules, including mitigating
factors."
The treaty, which is being pushed through largely at
Germany's insistence, will also make it possible to bring
spendthrift countries to court, a move Berlin believes adds
clout to the new regime of stricter spending rules.
But reaching agreement among the 26 other states that are
expected to sign up to the pact for the euro zone is
complicated, and delays could further add to the political
uncertainty that has unnerved investors throughout the crisis.
In an apparent attempt to court Britain, which opted out of
the pact at a summit last December and is now at odds with the
push for closer cooperation among the rest of the EU, a
reference to single market integration has been removed.
Germany still holds out hope that Britain might be persuaded
to join the fiscal treaty, although this seems unlikely.
Removing an earlier clause referring to deeper integration
in the internal market may in part be a gesture towards Britain,
which opposed the measure and feared it could become isolated as
the rest of the EU forged closer ties.
"There should not be parallel structures and parallel
policies (in the EU)," said one EU official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
BALANCED BUDGET
A balanced-budget rule demanding that governments do not
spend more than they earn is central to the agreement, but under
the new draft that could be waived during severe downturns in
the euro zone or other exceptional events out of their control.
The document also spells out more clearly when the euro zone
would tolerate a fiscal "deviation".
"Temporary deviation from the medium-term objective will
only be allowed in cases of (an) unusual event outside the
control of the contracting party with a major impact on the
financial position of the general government or in periods of
severe economic downturn for the euro area, the EU or the
concerned contracting party."
The timing of the new fiscal treaty is also linked to the
euro zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), which is due to be started in July this year.
Germany wants to restrict assistance from the ESM to
countries that have signed up to the fiscal pact.
"There has to be a link with possible solidarity support in
the euro area," the country's foreign minister Guido Westerwelle
said on Wednesday.
It appears unlikely, however, a state that needed help would
be refused it if its government intended to ratify the treaty.
In the current draft, which could still be amended, the
treaty will come into force once 12 of the 17 euro zone
countries have ratified it.
The aim is for that threshold to be met by the first day of
next year. Other countries could join the pact when they see
fit.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Julien Toyer; additional
reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan; editing by Robin
Emmott, John Stonestreet)