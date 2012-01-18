By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 18 European Union diplomats
are trying to reach agreement on a new treaty enforcing stricter
budget rules in the euro zone and other participating countries,
but obstacles remain to securing a deal amid efforts to soften
some of the measures.
The final draft of the treaty should be ready on Thursday
for Europe's political leaders to consider, Ireland's prime
minister Enda Kenny said.
All EU countries except Britain are expected to sign off on
the pact when leaders meet at a summit on Jan. 30. But
preparatory talks ended last week with differences still
unbridged and the European Central Bank unhappy with the
direction of the talks.
WHAT DOES THE PACT AIM TO DO?
Central to the treaty is the enforcement of the rule for a
broadly balanced budget, which says countries should not spend
more than they earn in tax and other revenue over the medium
term.
The treaty sets a deficit limit at 0.5 percent of a
country's gross domestic product in structural terms.
Germany has insisted on the pact, which would make it
possible for signatories to take other countries to the European
Court of Justice (ECJ), the EU's highest court, if they believe
the rules are being breached.
"The treaty has symbolic value for the Germans," said Daniel
Gros of Brussels think tank, the Centre for European Policy
Studies. "The other countries are going along with it because
they hope it will allow Germany to do more for them."
"A small group in Berlin believes it is necessary to give
the European Court of Justice power. And it might give (German
Chancellor Angela) Merkel the justification to help other
countries more."
The agreement is also expected to call on countries to
transpose the balanced-budget rule into their national
constitutions, although there is some leeway.
Both measures are designed to make the policing of
spendthrift states legally watertight, an attempt to prevent a
repeat of the sovereign debt crisis of the past two years.
WILL IT WORK?
Much of what is in the new pact is already part of existing
European Union law. The European Commission recently won
increased powers to sanction heavily-indebted euro zone
countries that fail to tackle their finances.
The pact is designed to enhance these powers through the
involvement of the European Court of Justice, building on recent
moves to give the European Commission and its top economics
official, Olli Rehn, a more central role in enforcement.
But the ECB is concerned that the new treaty is being eroded
by an "escape clause" that would allow countries to suspend the
fiscal rules in the event of exceptional economic circumstances.
Keeping the ECB onside with the treaty is important as
policymakers believe the central bank's willingness to go on
buying the bonds of Italy, Spain and other distressed euro zone
states depends in large part on having a strict new fiscal pact.
WHY IS THE ECB CONCERNED?
As well as winning Germany's blessing, it is equally
important to persuade the ECB that the pact marks a new chapter
of closer economic coordination among the 17 countries using the
euro - an economic union that underpins the monetary union.
In negotiations with national diplomats in Brussels last
week, the ECB made a series of recommendations to "toughen up"
the treaty, one official said.
Speaking to a German newspaper, ECB executive board member
Joerg Asmussen warned that the pact was being softened.
Asmussen, who formerly worked for Germany's finance
minister, said loosening the spending rules in extraordinary
circumstances amounted to a "substantial watering down".
The softening of language instructing countries to write the
new rules into their constitutions is also a cause for concern.
WHAT ARE THE OTHER OBSTACLES?
Some states are worried that Germany and France will use the
new treaty to push through other political goals.
Many are worried that the treaty will be used to lay the
foundations for common European tax policies, an ambition of
Germany's. That could hurt countries such as Ireland, which has
attracted multinational firms with its low tax rates.
"There is a reference to a common economic policy ... one
implication of that is that you have some form of common tax ...
which is not acceptable to many countries," said one diplomat,
commenting on last week's draft of the agreement.
Britain, which will not sign up to the pact, is concerned
that it will further diminish its influence in Europe,
especially if the countries that sign up to it decide to forge
closer cooperation on the single market without Britain.
As a consequence, Britain has hinted it could oppose the use
of EU institutions - such as the ECJ and the European Commission
- by those countries that sign up to the new treaty, since EU
institutions are supposed to be for all 27 EU states.
WILL THE TREATY CONVINCE FINANCIAL MARKETS?
The treaty in itself is unlikely to restore market
confidence and a lengthy debate or delay could further undermine
weak sentiment. The pact is expected to come into force on Jan.
1, 2013, once 12 countries have ratified it.
"Leaders are still focused on how they prevent the next
crisis, debating how the stability and growth mechanism should
look like in the future, rather than resolving this one," said
Garry Schinasi, a former IMF official, who now advises central
banks and governments.
Investors' attention is more on whether passage of the
treaty persuades Germany to offer further financial help to the
euro zone, perhaps by backing the issuance of common bonds
within the single currency area.
The timing of the new fiscal treaty is also linked to the
euro zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), which is due to be started in July this year.
Germany wants to restrict assistance from the ESM to
countries that have signed up to the fiscal pact.
"I think that the goals of debt discipline will be achieved
in the long run," said Gros of the think tank. "But not thanks
to the treaty, rather due to the pressure from markets and the
experience of countries like Italy. The treaty itself will be
irrelevant."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and
Peter Graff)