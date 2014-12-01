* Negotiations late on Monday could finalise legal text
By Julia Fioretti and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 A draft European Union law to
make trucks safer and more aerodynamic, cutting fuel bills,
emissions and improving safety, has pitted environmentalists
against an industry that says it needs more time to develop new
vehicles.
The law, which could be finalised at talks between member
states, the European Parliament and the European Commission late
on Monday, would allow trucks to have longer, more aerodynamic
noses similar to the shape of high-speed trains.
Campaigners and the European Commission, which proposed the
law, say that trucks' brick-shaped cabs hamper drivers'
visibility, leading to cyclist and pedestrian deaths.
Until now, limits on the weight and size of vehicles have
stood in the way of more streamlined designs.
Truckmakers such as Sweden's Volvo and France's
Renault say the introduction of new cab sizes should
be delayed, pointing to the long life cycle of trucks.
A problem for Volvo, for instance, is that it began rolling
out new designs in 2012, so it could be at a disadvantage if
competitors introduce more up-to-date models in the near future.
Industry has the backing of some member states, led by
France and Sweden, which have pushed for a delay.
A compromise position established so far means that the new
cab designs will no longer be mandatory, as the European
Parliament had demanded, merely voluntary.
LENGTHY PROCESS
Member states also want the Commission to develop new safety
requirements for lorries before amended designs are allowed and
then want a four-year moratorium before full implementation.
Environmental campaigners say the entire process would delay
the introduction of the new lorries, originally expected around
2017, to about 2024.
Campaign group Transport & Environment said that delays
would be at the expense of the econony because fuel bills would
be higher, as well as road safety and the environment.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA),
however, said that an industry with long product cycles needed
10 years to develop the best designs.
Separately, the trucks industry is in conflict with the
Commission over an investigation into whether certain
truckmakers coordinated their pricing behaviour, breaking EU
competition rules.
Volvo, for example, said it could face a significant
financial hit because of the cartel investigation, while
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said there is a
knock-on effect for the whole economy if transportation prices
are raised artificially.
