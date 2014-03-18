* Trucks to ditch brick shape in favour of sleek look
* Manufacturers say need time to adapt
* Lawmakers delay lifting of cross-border megatruck ban
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 18 European truck design will be
transformed to make driver cabs more aerodynamic, cutting
emissions and improving safety, under new rules backed by EU
politicians on Tuesday.
The lawmakers also effectively delayed the lifting of a ban
on allowing megatrucks, which are almost as long as medium-sized
aircraft, to cross borders.
The rules have to be approved by a plenary session of the
European Parliament next month, which is expected to be a
formality. Tuesday's vote was in the transport committee, which
is leading the debate on the draft law, and it won support from
all parties.
Campaigners said it was the beginning of the end of cabins
shaped like bricks, which are not aerodynamic, use more fuel and
mean drivers have blind spots because of their shape, putting
cyclists and pedestrians at risk. The cabs of the future could
look more like the front of a high-speed train.
The vote follows the European Commission's announcement last
April that it was relaxing limits on cab size to give
manufacturers more space to allow a more streamlined nose.
At the time, the Commission, the EU executive, said
manufacturers, such as Daimler and Ford, could
improve designs immediately if they wanted to, while the
European Parliament is calling for the changes to be mandatory
for all new lorries in the EU by 2022.
Members of the European Parliament also want the
introduction of fuel-efficiency standards for EU trucks, along
the lines of those already in place for EU cars and vans.
Although plenary parliamentary approval is expected in
April, the work of agreeing a legal text will be left for later
in the year, when it is possible some member states will try to
weaken any deal.
Meanwhile, the Parliament is asking the Commission to assess
fully the impact of lifting a ban to allow cross-border use of
megatrucks, also known as gigaliners, which are 25 metres long
and weigh 60 tonnes. That amounts to a long delay and the
Parliament has asked the Commission to report back in 2016.
The Commission in 2012 sought to ease the cross-border ban
by simply reinterpreting EU law, so that gigaliners could be
allowed to travel between neighbouring countries that both
allowed them, such as Finland and Sweden.
But environmental campaigners led opposition, saying the
measure would allow increased use of what they call monster
trucks, meaning less freight on railways and more pollution.
"Today is a good day for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers,
hauliers and the environment," William Todts, clean vehicles
officer at Transport & Environment (T&E), said in a statement.
The European Transport Safety Council also welcomed the
vote, saying better visibility would be especially important for
cyclists and pedestrians in urban areas. Its data found nearly
4,300 people died in collisions involving lorries in the EU in
2011.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said the
flexible approach to cab dimensions could improve fuel
efficiency, but said it needed a transition period to take
account of the life cycle of a cab, on average 15 years.