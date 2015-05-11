* EU unhappy with battle over interest rate policy in Turkey

* Draft EU document calls for tighter monetary policy

* Turkey under review as a candidate for EU membership (Updates with more from draft, context)

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, May 11 Turkey's "conflicting" monetary policy is failing to lower inflation and a tighter stance is needed, European Union finance ministers will tell Turkey on Tuesday in a veiled rebuke of President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates.

According to a draft statement prepared for the European Union's yearly economy review of Turkey's EU candidacy, finance ministers will express their displeasure at Erdogan's pressure on the central bank, which has also unnerved investors.

"The central bank's unconventional monetary policy framework, implemented in late 2010, has failed to lower inflation to the 5 percent target and to anchor inflation expectations," said the draft statement.

"Although price stability is the central bank's primary objective, it has simultaneously pursued secondary, sometimes conflicting, goals," the draft said.

"It appears advisable for the authorities to let monetary policy focus firmly on the pursuit of price stability and address the secondary goals with prudential, fiscal or structural policies."

The draft document, which will be approved at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, called for Turkey to adopt "a tighter monetary policy stance."

The central bank has been battling the lira's falls to record lows and stubbornly high inflation for months, but has steered clear of raising rates in the face of political pressure to support a flagging economy ahead of a June general election.

Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party built its reputation partly on a decade of rapid growth, has railed against high rates and accused those who defend them of treason.

At its last policy meeting on April 22, the bank left interest rates unchanged but used other policy tools - hiking what it pays on lira reserves and cutting the cost of borrowing dollars - to try to defend the battered currency.

Economists said the move made an already complicated monetary policy mix even more complex and highlighted concerns about the bank's independence.

The bank sharply raised its forecasts for inflation this year and next at the end of April on the back of a weak lira and high oil prices, but again signalled that a major interest rate hike to defend the currency was not an option.

Turkey began talks to join the EU in 2005, 18 years after applying, and the obstacles to membership have been mainly political, but it must also bring its economic policy in line with rules set down by the European Commission to join the bloc. (Additional reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)