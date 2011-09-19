BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Commission said on Monday that Turkey and Cyprus should show restraint in a row over gas exploration in the Mediterranean and work instead towards solving a dispute over northern Cyprus.

"The EU calls on all parties to make all efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement as soon as possible," a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told a regular briefing.

"All parties should exercise restraint and do their utmost to facilitate successful completion of this process," Maja Kocijancic said.

Turkey, which is a candidate for EU membership, called on the Greek Cypriot government on Monday to halt immediately its gas exploration work off Cyprus and said the Turkish navy might need to escort Ankara's energy exploration ships in the region.