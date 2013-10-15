* EU's executive sees no obstacle to new round of talks
* EU to declare Albania a candidate for membership
* EU to keep pressure on Serbia to build ties with Kosovo
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 A keenly awaited European Union
report will criticise excessive use of force by Turkish police
in tackling protests this year but urge the EU to breathe new
life into Turkey's faltering bid to join the 28-nation bloc.
The executive European Commission publishes its annual
progress reports on Wednesday assessing how far Ankara and other
countries aspiring to membership have come in bringing their
laws and behaviour into line with EU standards.
EU governments have said they will take this year's report
into account in deciding whether to revive Turkey's frozen
accession process by opening talks on a new policy area, known
as a chapter, the first to be opened in three years.
Turkey began negotiations to join the EU in 2005, 18 years
after applying. But a series of political obstacles, notably
over Cyprus, and resistance to Turkish membership in key members
Germany and France have slowed progress to a snail's pace.
EU governments, led by Berlin, postponed plans to extend the
talks to regional policy in June as a rebuke for the Turkish
authorities' handling of environmental demonstrations.
Protests swept Turkish cities after police used teargas and
water cannon to disperse a sit-in against the redevelopment of
an Istanbul park. Two weeks of clashes with police left four
people dead and about 7,500 injured.
The Commission's report will criticise excessive use of
force by police and a lack of dialogue with protesters, but it
will also note reforms made by the Turkish government, including
a "democratisation package" announced by Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan last month, an EU source said.
The report should not create any obstacle to opening a new
round of membership talks with Turkey, the source said.
"On the contrary, we make it very clear that we expect the
member states to deliver on what they have agreed and promised,"
the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Turkey is deeply frustrated at what it sees as humiliating
treatment by Europe, which has turned its public opinion against
EU membership. Turkish EU negotiator Egemen Bagis complained
this month that the EU has held dozens of summits with Russia,
China, Brazil and other partners in the last decade but only one
with Turkey and other candidate countries.
NEW ROUND
EU governments will consider the Commission's report at a
meeting on Oct. 22 and EU sources say they could decide to
launch the new round of talks with Turkey in early November.
Ankara has provisionally completed just one of 35 chapters
of accession talks. It has opened a dozen more policy areas but
most of the rest are blocked due to disputes over the divided
island of Cyprus or hostility from some EU members.
The Commission hopes the EU and Turkey will be able to sign
an agreement to re-admit illegal immigrants sent back from the
EU and start talks before the end of the year on easing visa
requirements for Turks travelling to the EU, the source said.
While Turkey's membership bid has languished, Brussels has
moved faster to integrate the countries of the former
Yugoslavia. Croatia, which began negotiations on the same day as
Turkey, has already joined the bloc and Serbia won a green light
in June to start negotiations by next January.
The Commission will propose starting talks on fundamental
rights and justice first with Serbia, setting interim benchmarks
to keep up pressure on Belgrade to continue normalising
relations with its former province Kosovo, the EU source said.
If it failed to achieve the benchmarks, the EU could slow
progress in other areas.
The Commission will also propose on Wednesday that EU
governments formally recognise Albania as a candidate for
membership, the source said.
A year ago, the EU executive recommended that Albania be
granted candidate status, subject to judicial and public
administration reforms.
The Commission believes those conditions have now been met
and will not set any further conditions beyond saying Tirana
must continue efforts to fight corruption and organised crime.