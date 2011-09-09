* EU says Turkish threats against Cyprus counterproductive
* Turkey struggles along path to EU membership
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 The European Union told Turkey
on Friday not to issue threats against Cyprus after Turkish
Prime Minister's Tayyip Erdogan questioned the validity of oil
exploration contracts granted by the divided island.
"The EU urges Turkey to refrain from any kinds of threats,
sources of friction that could negatively affect good
neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of border
disputes," a spokeswoman for the EU's foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton told reporters.
Maja Kocijancic said Turkey should work towards a
"comprehensive" solution to a conflict between Turkey and EU
member Cyprus over the northern part of the Mediterranean
island.
Turkey, which hopes to become an EU member, invaded the
northern third of Cyprus in 1974 after a Greek-inspired coup on
the island. Turkish Cypriots declared independence in 1984.
Turkey is the only country to recognise the north as a state
and the row with Cyprus is a major obstacle on its path towards
the EU.
Erdogan issued the veiled criticism of Cyprus during a
television interview on Thursday, in which he said Ankara would
send warships to escort aid vessels to Gaza in a step up of
confrontation between Turkey and Israel.
He said Turkey, a NATO member, has taken steps to patrol the
Mediterranean, and vowed to stop the Jewish state from
exploiting natural resources in the area.
"You know that Israel has begun to declare that it has the
right to act in exclusive economic areas in the Mediterranean,"
Erdogan said, apparently in reference to Israeli plans to
exploit offshore gas reserves found in areas that are also
claimed by Lebanon.
"You will see that it will not be the owner of this right,
because Turkey, as a guarantor of the Turkish republic of north
Cyprus, has taken steps in the area, and it will be decisive and
holding fast to the right to monitor international waters in the
east Mediterranean," he said.
Turkey argues the oil deals are illegal as the borders of
Cyprus remain undetermined while Greek Cypriots and Turkish
Cypriots pursue reunification talks.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Jon Hemming)