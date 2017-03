BRUSSELS Nov 29 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday he expected the EU-Turkey summit to agree on stemming the influx of migrants to Europe.

Draft conclusions of the summit show Turkey would help the European Union handle the flow of migrants in exchange for cash and restarting stalled talks on EU accession. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott and Gabriela Baczynska, Sabine Siebold)