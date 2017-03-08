BRUSSELS, March 8 The Polish government's
candidate for president of the European Council, Jacek
Saryusz-Wolski, will not be invited to attend the EU summit on
Thursday, the Maltese presidency of the European Union said on
Wednesday.
The current president of the European Council, Donald Tusk,
is running for a second term in office and has the support of
nearly all European Union governments, except his home Poland,
ruled by his political rivals.
Keen to block Tusk from being appointed for another
2-and-a-half year term as the chairman of EU summits, the Polish
government proposed to replace Tusk with Saryusz-Wolski, a
European Parliament member who has never held a top government
job.
Warsaw insisted that Saryusz-Wolski be invited to the summit
to present his programme to EU leaders.
"Our prime minister has informed the Polish government that
Saryusz-Wolski will not be invited to the summit," a Maltese
presidency spokesman said.
"The reason is that you need unanimity from all heads of
state to invite somebody external," the spokesman said, adding
some leaders opposed the idea.
