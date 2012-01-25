* Labelling part of push for less carbon, more efficiency, lower imports

* Goodyear also wants mandatory tyre pressure monitoring

* Goodyear says has improved fuel efficiency by 6-7 percent

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European drivers changing their tyres will be able to base their choice on efficiency, wet grip and noise impact under an EU labelling scheme taking effect in November, which one manufacturer said should go even further.

The labelling is part of European Union efforts to increase energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions and reduce dependency on imported fuel.

Goodyear Dunlop, a unit of U.S.-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, laid the emphasis on safety, as well as fuel saving, and called on lawmakers to make tyre pressure monitoring systems mandatory for heavy good vehicles, as well as for tax incentives to encourage the most environmental choices.

"We have already reduced resistance by 20 percent over 10 years -- improving fuel efficiency by 6-7 percent," Michel Rzonzef, Goodyear Dunlop's vice president of commercial tyres for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

"Going forward, it is always more difficult, but we are not standing still," he added, referring to the challenge of achieving further efficiency.

Under the EU law, adopted in 2009, retailers will have to display ratings of A-to-G for grip in wet conditions and fuel efficiency -- represented by logos showing a rain cloud and a fuel pump.

A logo showing a loudspeaker in a tyre will rate the noise level of the tyre when in motion.

The European Commission has calculated that selecting the top-rated tyres, consumers will be able to save up to 9 percent on fuel and cut their braking distance by up to 18 metres (60 feet) for a medium-sized car driving at 80 km per hour (50 miles per hour).

The Commission also cited the positive impact of reduced traffic noise on health. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Rex Merrifield)