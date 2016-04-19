BRUSSELS, April 19 The European Union is working
on a legal challenge against a French law on taxis and
chauffeured cars, two people familiar with the matter said,
following a complaint from smartphone ride-hailing app Uber
.
The European Commission has concerns that provisions in
France's Thevenoud law break EU treaties, the people said, such
as the requirement that chauffeured cars return to a base
between fares and the restriction on their use of geolocation
services to help would-be passengers find available cars.
The challenge - which would represent the first step of
formal infringement proceedings - could come at the end of May
although no decision has been taken yet, the people said.
