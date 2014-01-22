European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
BRUSSELS Jan 22 European Union state aid regulators approved on Wednesday a British plan to help small and medium-sized businesses borrow the cash they need to grow after British authorities amended the scheme to prevent distortion of competition.
The sector is seen as a key element of Britain's economic recovery by helping to create growth and jobs while generating tax revenues to close the public deficit.
The scheme, known as the UK Enterprise Capital Funds, will be in effect for 10 years.
The European Commission said Britain will limit its contribution to the scheme to 60 or 66 percent based on the profile of the funds. Aid will only be granted to companies facing an equity gap.
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.