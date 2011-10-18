BRUSSELS Oct 18 The European Union said on Tuesday it had postponed a meeting planned this week with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich because of concerns about judicial standards after the trial of Ukrainian former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

"I can confirm the meeting is postponed to a later occasion when the conditions will be more conducive to making progress in bilateral relations," said a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

Yanukovich had been due to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the president of the EU council of member states, Herman Van Rompuy, on Thursday.

Ashton's spokeswoman said the step was taken to underscore the need for Ukraine "to make progress in ensuring the rule of law and independence of the judiciary". (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)