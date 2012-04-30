(Refiles to fix headline)
BRUSSELS, April 30 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso will not visit Ukraine because of the
treatment of imprisoned former prime ministers Yulia Tymoshenko,
adding to the number of European leaders boycotting the country,
his spokeswoman said on Monday.
Ukraine is hosting a summit of central European presidents
in the Black Sea resort of Yalta on May 11-12, and the Euro 2012
soccer tournament, which it is co-hosting with Poland, in June.
It was not clear whether Barroso, head of the EU's
executive, had been planning to attend either of these events.
"As far as the president is concerned, it is clear that as
things stand now, the president has no intention of going to
Ukraine or indeed participating in events in Ukraine at this
point in time," spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a
briefing.
Over the past week, both German President Joachim Gauck and
Czech President Vaclav Klaus have cancelled plans to visit the
Yalta summit over the case which has strained relations between
the EU and the ex-Soviet nation.
Tymoshenko, 51, was jailed last October for seven years for
abusing her power as prime minister in a case described by many
in Europe as politically motivated. She has been on hunger
strike after saying she had been beaten by prison guards, an
accusation jail authorities deny.
(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett Editing by Maria Golovnina)