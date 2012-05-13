BRUSSELS May 14 EU foreign ministers will try to decide on Monday whether it would help the fate of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko if they snub Europe's biggest soccer tournament which Ukraine is co-hosting next month.

President Viktor Yanukovich had been hoping to welcome ministers and government leaders for the high-profile Euro 2012 tournament in Ukraine and Poland which starts on June 8.

The Dutch, whose national team is scheduled to play a game in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on June 9, have said they will not send any political representatives. Nor will the European Commission, the European Union executive.

Matches in Poland would not be affected.

Other European countries, however, want to dangle the carrot of potential attendance in front of Ukraine.

"We want to keep the focus on Ukraine deciding to do the right thing," said one EU diplomat. "So we haven't taken a decision."

Part of EU foreign policy is to try to bring neighbours into the fold - or at least get them to behave more like EU countries by adopting values such as the rule of law.

EU leaders, who meet in Brussels on Monday for a regular conference, want to send a unified message, as that gives the 27-nation bloc more impact.

"They will avoid for the time being making any decision on an individual basis that would give the impression that there is no coordination among themselves," said a senior EU official.

Former prime minister Tymoshenko, 51, was jailed last October for abuse of office after a trial denounced by the EU and the United States as politically motivated. She denied the charges and says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich who narrowly beat her for the presidency in 2010.

Tymoshenko was a leader of the 2004 Orange Revolution which doomed Yanukovich's first attempt at the presidency.

Last month she said prison guards had beaten her, prompting calls for a boycott of the soccer championship, which had been intended to showcase the former Soviet republic's progress towards the European mainstream.

Ukrainian authorities deny Tymoshenko was ill-treated, saying they had been unable to verify her claims of physical mistreatment.

ISOLATION

On Friday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite became the first foreign leader to see Tymoshenko since her imprisonment, and later met Yanukovich. She warned Yanukovich he was courting EU "isolation" because of the case.

One likely result of Monday's meeting is a decision to postpone signature of an association agreement for greater political and economic integration with Ukraine, on which the two sides finished technical work in March. An EU official said then the agreement would take effect only if the political climate in Kiev became more "European".

Some diplomats are concerned that punishing Ukraine could drive it closer to Russia.

Relations with Belarus - another neighbour where opposition politicians face restrictions - worsened in February after the European Union imposed sanctions on businesses with links to President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994. Belarus and the bloc then carried out tit-for-tat expulsions and withdrawals of ambassadors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Ukraine is a "dictatorship" and likened it to Belarus.

"We don't think it's necessarily helpful to push Ukraine into a box marked 'Belarus'," said one EU diplomat. "Belarus has a relationship with Russia. Ukraine is a different case. We don't want to push Ukraine away down that path."

Poland urged Ukraine last week to drop laws allowing politicians to be jailed for decisions in office. But Polish leaders oppose a boycott of Euro 2012.

Germany, whose team is due to play in Lviv on June 9, has yet to decide whether to send government representatives to the tournament. One person familiar with German soccer pointed out that the government usually sends top officials only after the team has reached the semi-finals or final.

Separately, the ministers are expected to impose visa bans and asset freezes on three more individuals in Syria associated with the government's repression. However one person will be removed from a list of more than 100 individuals subject to such restrictions. Two more companies will also face sanctions. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)