By Luke Baker and Richard Balmforth
BRUSSELS/KIEV, Nov 25 The European Union
criticised Russia on Monday for pressurising Ukraine to reject
an EU trade deal, while police fired tear gas at pro-Europe
protesters in the former Soviet republic, torn once more between
East and West.
Ukraine had been expected to sign a far-reaching trade and
political association agreement with the EU at a summit in
Vilnius on Friday, the biggest prize in Brussels' efforts to
draw states in the former Communist East closer to the EU fold.
But it suddenly announced last week it had decided instead
to seek closer trade relations with Moscow.
The decision followed months of Russian pressure, including
threats to cut off Ukraine's gas supplies and impose trade
restrictions. Moscow has accused the European Union of putting
the squeeze on Kiev, too.
Protests have since broken out on the streets of Kiev, with
tens of thousands of people demonstrating in favour of closer
ties with the European Union, the biggest outpouring since its
pro-democracy Orange Revolution nine years ago.
In unusually firm language on Monday, the EU's two most
senior officials, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy
and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, denounced
Russia's actions and said the EU offer remained open.
"The European Union will not force Ukraine, or any other
partner, to choose between the European Union or any other
regional entity," they said in a joint statement.
"We therefore strongly disapprove of the Russian position
and actions in this respect."
VIOLENT PROTESTS
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, acting to defuse the
street protests, said the decision had been difficult but
unavoidable -- a reference to complaints from Kiev that EU rules
were tough on the fragile economy -- and pledged to create "a
society of European standards".
"My policies on this path always have been, and will
continue to be, consistent," he said in a television address
which did not mention relations with Russia or refer to EU
pressure to release opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko's lawyer told about 4,000 demonstrators gathered
in Kiev on Monday evening that she had launched a hunger strike
to persuade Yanukovich to change his mind.
"As a sign of unity with you, I declare an unlimited hunger
strike with the demand to Yanukovich to sign the association
agreement," the 52-year-old Tymoshenko in a message to the
protesters read out by her defence lawyer, Serhiy Vlasenko.
The turnout was smaller than Sunday's but police clashed
with demonstrators and, in a brief incident, fired teargas.
Some saw the protests as part of a wider struggle in a
country that houses both native Ukrainian and Russian speakers
and which many Russians see as culturally part of their nation.
"I have turned out for revolution because I have understood
that the promises of Yanukovich to go into Europe were just pure
comedy," said Anatoly Gurkalyuk, 33, a builder.
At the end of last week, the EU appeared minded to quietly
accept Ukraine's decision to back away from the trade deal. But
the protests - with their hallmarks of Ukraine's 'orange'
democracy drive of 2004-2005 - look to have spurred the EU into
a renewed effort to court Ukraine.
"It is up to Ukraine to freely decide what kind of
engagement they seek with the European Union. Ukrainian citizens
have shown again these last days that they fully understand and
embrace the historic nature of the European association," the
joint EU statement said.
While it seems unlikely Yanukovich will change his mind
between now and the Vilnius summit, he might still attend the
event, which includes a dinner with EU leaders on Thursday
night. He did say whether he would go in his Monday address.
EU officials said the occasion might be an opportunity for
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron and French President Francois Hollande, to convince him
of the benefits of looking West, even if he doesn't budge now.
It remains unclear what Russian President Vladimir Putin
said to Yanukovich to convince him to turn away from the EU.
Diplomatic sources in Moscow, Kiev and Brussels have
indicated it probably involved a combination of threats to
withdraw political support, targeted economic pressure and the
inducement of cheaper Russian gas.
Russia set up its own customs union with Belarus and
Kazakhstan in 2010 and wants Ukraine, as well as other former
Soviet republics, to join it. Ultimately, it sees the customs
union as an alternative to the 28-member European Union.
COSTS AND BENEFITS
Yanukovich's prime minister reproached the EU for pressing
Ukraine to fulfil reform criteria, including releasing
Tymoshenko. Mykola Azarov said the IMF's refusal to soften its
terms for fresh financial assistance had been 'the last straw'.
EU officials have said Russia told Ukraine that introducing
EU rules would have cost as much as $100 billion, while Russia
cutting off trade would have hurt the country to the tune $500
billion, although it is not clear over what period.
At the same time, while an EU free-trade deal might help
Ukrainian business and growth over time, it is not a first step
towards EU membership, the ultimate prize. And it was not clear
whether signing up with the EU would have done much to bolster
Yanukovich's reelection hopes in 2015, either.
One of the many issues Brussels wanted Yanukovich to resolve
before signing the deal was the imprisonment of former prime
minister Tymoshenko, a bitter Yanukovich rival and a potential
election challenger.
Now Ukraine has backed away, there is less pressure on
Yanukovich to meet demands to free Tymoshenko and end "selective
justice", or to get to grips with the widespread corruption that
the EU regards as plaguing Ukraine.
The EU's statement indicates more than anything a desire to
remain open and put an end to the sense of a zero-sum game with
Russia over the vast country wedged between the two.
(Writing by Luke Baker; additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk
and Natalya Zinets in Kiev; editing by Philippa Fletcher)