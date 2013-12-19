* Ukraine to be discussed on second day of two-day EU summit
* EU leaders to urge "peaceful solution" to Ukrainian crisis
* No signs of rapprochement with Ukraine after Russia move
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 European leaders face a session
of soul-searching and strategy planning over Ukraine at their
year-end summit on Friday when they will discuss why Kiev
rejected an EU free trade deal and took a bailout from Russia
instead.
As well as weighing Ukraine's decision to turn away and what
Europe might have done to prevent it, leaders will debate the
message they want to send to swathes of Ukrainians now
protesting against President Viktor Yanukovich's move.
They will also have to agree what line to take with Russia,
which applied intense political and economic pressure on the
former Soviet republic to spurn the EU deal. Russian President
Vladimir Putin and the EU are due to hold talks in Brussels in
late January.
Asked how the leaders' discussion was likely to go on
Friday, one senior official involved in the talks said: "The
goal will be to prevent a whole lot of Russia-bashing."
Yanukovich's rejection of the EU deal at a meeting with
European leaders in Vilnius last month has already prompted some
self-examination, including questions over whether the EU should
have offered more money or potential membership to Ukraine as an
inducement.
Moscow has said it will give Yanukovich's government a $15
billion lifeline and slash the price of its gas by around a
third, two gifts Ukraine could not ignore.
But the EU has argued its offer of a free-trade and
political association agreement was not short on financial
incentives either. A document prepared by EU officials shows
benefits of up to $19 billion could have flowed to Ukraine over
seven years if it had signed up.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For an in-depth report examining why Yanukovich turned away
from the European Union and towards Russia, double click on: link.reuters.com/vym55v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
DEEPENING DISTRUST
Even if those numbers had been presented to Yanukovich ahead
of the Vilnius meeting, it seems unlikely that he would have
plumped for the EU deal given the amount of pressure he was
under from the Kremlin.
Following two secret meetings with Putin in November,
Yanukovich told EU officials it was going to cost Ukraine $160
billion over three years to sign up with them, in terms of the
cost of meeting EU obligations and lost trade with Russia.
EU officials dismissed the number as complete fantasy and
there was no evidence to back it up. But it showed the kind of
money that Yanukovich, whose son is a multi-millionaire and who
surrounds himself with oligarchs, is keen to attract.
"Yanukovich and his clan are afraid of losing everything if
they lose power," said Ulrich Speck, an expert on Ukraine with
Carnegie Europe, a think tank in Brussels.
"Therefore they struggle for survival," he said, pointing
out that if Yanukovich is to win presidential elections in 2015,
he will need Russia's backing and creative influence.
A draft of the statement to be released after the summit
showed EU leaders would reaffirm their offer of a free-trade and
association deal as soon as Ukraine is ready to sign and meets
the agreed conditions.
They will urge a "peaceful solution to the political crisis
in Ukraine that meets the aspirations of the Ukrainian people".
Despite those measured words, there is almost no expectation
that Ukraine will move closer to the EU soon.
In an indication of how distrustful European leaders now are
of Yanukovich, an EU official on Thursday related an episode
from the Vilnius summit, when there were tense moments between
the Ukrainian president and his EU counterparts.
The official said that after meeting Yanukovich, British
Prime Minister David Cameron said: "He's from a different
civilization. He's not a partner for Europe at all."
British officials said it was not the sort of phrase Cameron
would have used, but pointed out that he was in agreement with
many other EU leaders who had expressed reservations about the
direction Yanukovich was moving his country in.
Yanukovich may not be a partner for the European Union, but
he has become a partner for Russia, and the EU and Russia will
discuss how their relations are going next month.
(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Paul Taylor)