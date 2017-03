BRUSSELS, June 19 European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger will hold talks with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan in Brussels on Tuesday, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the gas pricing row between Moscow and Kiev that has led to a supply cut off.

"A meeting between Commissioner Oettinger and Ukrainian Minister Prodan is scheduled for next Tuesday (June 24)," the Commission said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by John O'Donnell)