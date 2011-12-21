BRUSSELS Dec 21 Spain's Unipapel won EU clearance on Wednesday to buy European office products company Spicers CE from British packaging and office products company DS Smith.

Unipapel's offer values Spicers at an enterprise value of 200 million pounds ($314 million). The sale will see DS Smith exit from a non-core business.

The European Commission said in a statement that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns because of sufficient competitive constraint on all markets where the merged entity will operate. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)