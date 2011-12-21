MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
BRUSSELS Dec 21 Spain's Unipapel won EU clearance on Wednesday to buy European office products company Spicers CE from British packaging and office products company DS Smith.
Unipapel's offer values Spicers at an enterprise value of 200 million pounds ($314 million). The sale will see DS Smith exit from a non-core business.
The European Commission said in a statement that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns because of sufficient competitive constraint on all markets where the merged entity will operate. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.