BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, June 20 The United States
and the European Union on Wednesday inched closer to starting
negotiations on a lo ng-desired fr ee trade deal, with the release
of a report calling for wide-ranging market opening and mutual
acceptance of product standards.
U.S. President Barack Obama, whose administration is already
pursuing a free trade agreement between the United States and 10
countries in the Asia Pacific region, referred to the US-EU
initiative at a closing press conference on Tuesday at the Group
of 20 leading economies summit in Las Cabos, Mexico.
"Today, the United States and the European Union agreed to
take the next step in our work towards the possible launching of
negotiations on an agreement to strengthen our already very deep
trade and investment partnership," Obama said.
Obama and EU leaders urged the working group to "complete
its work as quickly as possible" so a formal decision on whether
to launch negotiations could be made later this year.
"A strong outcome can enhance not only transatlantic
economic ties, but also address shared market access challenges
in third countries and encourage a forward-looking multilateral
trade liberalization agenda," said Obama, European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council President Herman
Van Rompuy in a joint statement.
"Particularly at this time, a bold initiative to expand
trade and investment could make a significant contribution to
our strategy to strengthen growth and create jobs," they said.
The United States and the EU already have one of the largest
trade and investment relationships in the world.
However, business groups on both sides have long pushed for
a free trade agreement to eliminate remaining tariffs and to
tackle regulatory barriers that impede trade in areas ranging
from financial services to chemicals.
Businesses would like an agreement in which a car tested for
safety in the United States would not have to be tested again in
Europe, or a drug deemed safe by Brussels would not have to be
approved by U.S. government experts.
EU Ambassador to the United States Joao Vale de Almeida
called the joint report and the leader's instructions to work
toward launching talks on an ambitious agreement covering
agriculture, services, manufactured goods and other sectors
"very good news for both economies."
"I think the potential for gains in regulatory areas is
maybe the most important one if you consider our tariffs are
already at a very low level," Vale de Almeida said.
The EU-U.S. working group said in its report that a
comprehensive free trade deal could eliminate tariffs and other
barriers to trade in goods, services and investment, and enhance
the compatibility of regulations and standards.
It could also lower "non-tariff" barriers such as some
health and safety regulations, which hinder foreign businesses
without formally penalising them.
"Based on our work thus far, the co-chairs of the High Level
Working Group believe that a comprehensive transatlantic trade
and investment agreement, if achievable, is the option that has
the greatest potential for supporting jobs and promoting growth
and competitiveness across the Atlantic," the report said.
The two sides should also seek to create "a more integrated
transatlantic marketplace" by addressing issues arising from
things like technical regulations and conformity assessment
procedures, and by early consultation on regulations.
The report called on officials and businesses in both blocs
to present concrete proposals by the end of the year to ease the
regulatory differences that impede change.
"We are now entering the last leg of mapping out how we
should tackle any eventual negotiation to boost growth and jobs
through our trade partnership," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht said in a statement.
A trade-driven boost to economic growth and confidence would
help both Obama, campaigning to be re-elected in November, and
EU leaders, who are struggling with a financial crisis and
near-zero growth.
Still, U.S. and EU officials worry about launching
negotiations that could drag on for years without success, such
as the Doha round of world trade talks, which started in 2001
and never reached an agreement.
Peter Rashish, vice president for Europe and Eurasia at the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said he was encouraged by the report
even though the two sides noted some worked remained on
difficult issues before negotiations can be launched.
"My best guess is they are talking about some agriculture
and regulatory issues. We've always thought those could be the
most challenging, but I think the tone of the whole report is
that these can be done. So I think we're on the right path,"
Rashish said.
