* French producers say move would mislead consumers
* Conditions attached to term different in EU, U.S.
* Decision now expected before the end of the year
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 French fears of competition
from a flood of U.S. wine bearing the word "chateau" on the
label eased on Tuesday, after EU officials delayed a decision on
a plan that has left Bordeaux winemakers seeing red.
The European Union's wine management committee had been
expected to approve an application to allow U.S. wine exports to
Europe to use the word "chateau", in what one EU official
described as a "purely technical rubber-stamping exercise".
But after complaints from producers in French wine growing
regions including Bordeaux, the country's Agriculture Minister
Stephane Le Foll asked the committee to delay the vote to give
France a chance to present alternative proposals.
"We've been talking to the French authorities for a number
of weeks and they never raised any problem. Then two weeks ago,
someone in Bordeaux woke up and said we're selling off the term
'chateau' too cheaply," said the EU official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
European consumers associate the word chateau with wines
from a specific vineyard attached to a stately home, while in
the United States the term can be used to describe wines made
from grapes from multiple sources, the head of Bordeaux
producers' union CIVB, Georges Haushalter, said.
"The authorisation would lead to unfair competition, as the
American definition of the term chateau is extremely lax," he
told a news conference on Monday.
French winemakers welcomed the delay, but warned that the
plan had not been abandoned, with a vote still likely at some
point later this year.
"It's not a victory but it at least gives us time to get
ready to defend our rights when it comes back on the agenda...
We are continuing to fight," Bernard Fages, President of the
Federation of Great Bordeaux Wines, told Reuters.
But some questioned the impact of the proposed move, given
that U.S. wines bearing the name would be clearly labelled as
having been produced in the United States.
"One does wonder to what extent it's going to make any
difference whatsoever," the EU official said.
Indeed, U.S. wine exports were allowed to carry the chateau
label in Europe between 2006 and 2009, before the authorisation
lapsed under the terms of a bilateral wine agreement between the
two partners.
In 2010, when U.S. wines were no longer allowed to carry the
chateau label, the country's exports to Europe rose 13 percent
to $422 million, data from the U.S. Department of Commerce
showed.
Europe accounts for about a third of total U.S. wine
exports. Of the total, 90 percent were produced in California in
regions such as Napa Valley and Sonoma.
European wine exports to the United States were worth $2.5
billion in 2010, with French exports accounting for $950
million, figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed.