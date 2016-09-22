PARIS, Sept 22 The European Union signalled on
Thursday that it may appeal the latest World Trade Organization
judgment against European government subsidies for planemaker
Airbus <AIR.PA, saying it found some of the newly published
findings "unsatisfactory".
The trade bloc's European Commission headquarters said the
WTO report, which found the subsidies had harmed U.S. competitor
Boeing, should be read in the context of two other
reports expected to address U.S. subsidies in coming months.
The Commision said the EU had prevailed over U.S. arguments
that aid for the A350 and A380 jetliners fell into the WTO's
most serious category of banned support that has to be withdrawn
without delay, while support for other aircraft had ended.
"But there are certain findings of the panel that we
consider to be unsatisfactory. We are closely analysing the
report," it said, noting that both the EU and the United States
had the right to appeal.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)