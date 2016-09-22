GENEVA, Sept 22 The World Trade Organization on
Thursday said the European Union had failed to rein in billions
of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting
Washington to call for an immediate halt to support that it says
hit U.S. jobs.
The ruling is part of a series of tit-for-tat transatlantic
complaints about aircraft subsidies that together make up the
world's largest trade dispute, still raging after 12 years of
bitter arguments.
The WTO said the EU had failed to comply with earlier
rulings by the global trade body against all but two of 36
contested measures, including billions of dollars of European
government loans to Airbus stretching back decades.
The loans were a "genuine and substantial" cause of
significant lost sales for its competitor Boeing, it said.
In a blow to Europe's long-held argument that the most
recent Airbus jet, the A350, fell outside the case, the WTO said
funding for the jet had been subsidised but rejected U.S. claims
that it fell into the most serious category of "prohibited" aid.
